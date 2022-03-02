1,250 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,250 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 242. Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions are second and third in terms of the numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 217 and 166, respectively.

Kostanay region has reported 161 COVID-19 recovered cases over the past day.

Almaty region has seen 93 fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, North Kazakhstan region - 88, Pavlodar region - 68, Akmola region - 54, East Kazakhstan region - 41, Karaganda region - 39, Nur-Sultan city - 36, Zhambyl region - 22, and Mangistau region - 15. Five more have beaten the coronavirus infection in Atyrau region, and three in Kyzylorda region.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,270,379.