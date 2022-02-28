COVID-19 recoveries up by 833 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 833 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.The highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Almaty city – 246. Almaty region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 152. Coming in third is Akmola region - 108.

82 daily recovered cases have been registered in North Kazakhstan region, 71 in Pavlodar region, 48 in Kostanay region, 35 in Karaganda region, 28 in Atyrau region, 25 in Zhambyl region, and 11 in East Kazakhstan region. Turkestan region has recorded seven new daily COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city - six, Kyzylorda region - six, Mangistau region - five, and West Kazakhstan region - three. The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 1,267,502.