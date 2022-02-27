Over 1,400 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,421 people in Kazakhstan have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries were reported in Kostanay region – 272. Coming in second is Almaty city with 269 COVID-19 recoveries. Nur-Sultan city documented the third highest number of people who beat COVID-19 – 228.

152 people fully recovered from COVID-19 in Almaty region, 136 in North Kazakhstan, 128 in Akmola region, 76 in Pavlodar region, 57 in Atyrau region, 32 in Karaganda region, 27 in East Kazakhstan region, 25 in Zhambyl region, 10 in West Kazakhstan region, 6 in Mangistau region, and 3 in Kyzylorda region.