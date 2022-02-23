COVID-19: Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region in ‘red’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region remain in the high-risk ‘red’ zone as of 22 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region are in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Kostanay and Pavlodar regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The majority of regions, including Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are in the ‘green zone’. Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 598 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,300,164 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,259,430 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.