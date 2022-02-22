COVID-19: Over 480 new cases reported in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented 483 new cases of the coronavirus infection, down 144 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.Almaty city remains the area with the highest daily tally of COVID-19 cases – 172. North Kazakhstan region registered the second highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases - 55. 50 fresh infections were reported in Pavlodar region.

47 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 42 in Almaty region, 26 in Nur-Sultan city, 24 in Kostanay region, 23 in Akmola region, 20 in East Kazakhstan region, 11 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Shymkent city, 4 in West Kazakhstan region, 2 in Turkestan region, 1 in Aktobe region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, and 1 in Mangistau region. The total number of COVID-19 cases detected in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic stands at 1,299,566.