Kazakhstan registers over 600 new COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past day Kazakhstan documented 627 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 1,299,083 COVID-19 cases, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.Almaty city continues to lead in the number of fresh infections with 203 new COVID-19 cases. Ranked second is North Kazakhstan region with 72 new COVID-19 cases. 64 fresh COVID-19 cases, the third highest number, were reported in Kostanay region.

57 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Pavlodar region, 54 in Karaganda region, 33 in East Kazakhstan region, 31 in Nur-Sultan city, 30 in Akmola region, 27 in Almaty region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 11 in Atyrau region, 9 in Aktobe region, 10 in Zhambyl region, 4 in Mangistau region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Turkestan region, and 2 in Shymkent city.