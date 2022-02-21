COVID-19: Kazakh capital, Karaganda region move to ‘green’ zone

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, and Karaganda region have moved to the ‘green’ zone as of 21 February, Kazinform has learnt from the Interdepartmental commission fighting to stop the spread of COVID-19 in Kazakhstan.Almaty city and North Kazakhstan region are the only areas in Kazakhstan remaining in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection.

Akmola, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions as well as Nur-Sultan and Shymkent cities are in the ‘green zone’. Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 627 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,299,083 nationwide. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 1,254,041 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.