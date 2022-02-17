Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,326

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,326 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.Almaty city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,036. Pavlodar region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 749. 607 more have defeated the virus in Akmola region.

Shymkent city has reported 455 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city – 396, Karaganda region – 392, Atyrau region - 171, North Kazakhstan region - 160, and Kostanay region - 136.

45 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty region, 44 in Zhambyl region, 38 in Turkestan region, 30 in East Kazakhstan region, 26 in West Kazakhstan region, 21 in Mangistau region, and 20 in Kyzylorda region. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,240,562 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.