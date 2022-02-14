Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 4,892

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 4,892 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city has reported the biggest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 1,130. Karaganda region has seen the second highest number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 914. 715 more have defeated the virus in Akmola region.

East Kazakhstan region has reported 424 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Nur-Sultan city – 415, Pavlodar region – 403, Atyrau region – 303, Almaty region – 224, and Kostanay region – 196. 55 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in North Kazakhstan region, 45 in Mangistau region, 36 in Kyzylorda region, 14 in Zhambyl region, and 14 in West Kazakhstan region. Turkestan region has recorded the one-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recovered cases – four. Since the start of the pandemic 1,224,938 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.