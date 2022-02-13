7,144 more people recovered from coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 7,144 people more beat COVID-19 past 24 hours in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Intergovernmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.525 people recovered from coronavirus infection in the Kazakh capital, 1,364 in Almaty, 259 in Shymkent, 802 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 271 in Almaty region, 349 in Atyrau region, 452 in East Kazakhstan, 68 in Zhambyl region, 15 in West Kazakhstan, 1,894 in Karaganda region, 298 in Kostanay region, 47 in Kyzylorda region, 61 in Mangistau region, 505 in Pavlodar region, 111 in North Kazakhstan, 123 in Turkestan region. As a result 1,220,046 beat COVID-19 virus.