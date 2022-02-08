Kazakhstan sees a drop in COVID-19 cases

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - In the past day Kazakhstan documented 2,004 new COVID-19 cases, down 1,649 from a day earlier, Kazinform has learnt from the Telegram channel coronavirus2020_kz.The highest number of fresh COVID-19 cases was reported in Almaty city – 445. Coming in second is Pavlodar region with 250 new COVID-19 cases. North Kazakhstan region added the third highest number of COVID-19 cases – 231.

209 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Karaganda region, 186 – in Nur-Sultan city, 175 – in Kostanay region, 127 – in Almaty region, 118 – in Akmola region, 103 – in East Kazakhstan region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Aktobe region, 23 – in Shymkent city, 23 – in Atyrau region, 15 – in Mangistau region, 13 – in Zhambyl region, 9 – in Kyzylorda region, and 2 – in Turkestan region.

Since the start of the pandemic Kazakhstan registered a total of 1,276,611 cases of the coronavirus infection.