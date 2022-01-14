Kazakhstan’s new COVID-19 cases surge to 10,418

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 10,418 cases of the coronavirus infection have been detected in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.The highest four-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases has been reported in Nur-Sultan city – 5,548. Almaty city has logged the second biggest number of daily coronavirus infections – 1,115. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily cases of COVID-19 – 820.

Out of the daily case count, Atyrau region has recorded 437, Shymkent city – 370, Aktobe region – 323, Kyzylorda region – 318, Akmola region – 290, Almaty region – 257, Mangistau region – 200, West Kazakhstan region – 186, Pavlodar region – 150, Turkestan region – 147, and Zhambyl region – 104.

97 fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been posted in Kostanay region, 31 in East Kazakhstan region, and 25 in North Kazakhstan region.

The country has so far reported 1,024,004 confirmed cases of COVID-19.