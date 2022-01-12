1,083 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,083 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Almaty city has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 342. Nur-Sultan city has logged the highest double-digit number of daily recoveries – 212. Karaganda region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 107.

Pavlodar region has reported 98 COVID-19 recovered cases, East Kazakhstan region - 67, Kostanay region – 66, West Kazakhstan region – 57, Akmola region – 36, North Kazakhstan region – 32, Zhambyl region – 27, and Atyrau region – 22.

Kyzylorda region has seen six fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Almaty region – five, Mangistau region – four, and Turkestan region – two.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 965,796.