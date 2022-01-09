Nur-Sultan remains in ‘red zone’ as COVID-19 cases spike

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One city of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.As of January 9, the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, stays in the ‘red’ zone with 1,319 fresh infections, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection The cities of Almaty and Shymkent are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. Akmola, Almaty, Aktobe, Atyrau, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Pavlodar, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions remain in the ‘green zone’. Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan registered 1,945 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country stands at 995,351. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 963,652 people made full recoveries from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.