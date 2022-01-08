Kazakhstan adds over 1,500 new COVID-19 cases in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In the past 24 hours, Kazakhstan has recorded a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases. The country added 1,510 new COVID-19 cases, up 372 from the previous day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, saw the highest surge in daily number of new cases of the coronavirus infection - 798. Ranked second is Almaty city, with 196 new COVID-19 cases. Shymkent city reported 118 fresh daily infections.

47 people tested positive for COVID-19 in Aktobe region, 44 – in Karaganda region, 40 – in Pavlodar region, 35 – in Akmola region, 30 – in Atyrau region, 30 – in Turkestan region, 28 – in Kostanay region, 25 – in West Kazakhstan region, 25 – in Mangistau region, 23 – in Kyzylorda region, 23 – in North Kazakhstan region, 18 – in Zhambyl region, 16 – in Almaty region, and 14 – in East Kazakhstan region.

Total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Kazakhstan since the start of the pandemic now stands at 993,406.