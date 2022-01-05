483 more tested positive for COVID-19 in last 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM 483 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Kazakhstan over the past 24 hours, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus in Kazakhstan reads.76 new cases were recorded in Nur-Sultan, 93 in Almaty, 49 in Shymkent, 39 in Akmola region, 14 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 18 in Atyrau region, 16 in East Kazakhstan, 4 in Zhambyl region, 6 in West Kazakhstan, 46 in Karaganda region, 13 in Kostanay region, 25 in Kyzylorda region, 7 in Mangistau region, 25 in Pavlodar region, 29 in North Kazakhstan, 11 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s coronavirus tally to 990,039.