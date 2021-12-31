576 more defeat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 576 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.The biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been recorded in Karaganda region – 120. Pavlodar region and Nur-Sultan city are second and third with 99 and 96 daily recoveries, respectively.

Over the past day, 68 people have defeated the coronavirus infection in North Kazakhstan region, 58 in Akmola region, 39 in Kostanay region, 25 in Almaty city, 17 in Almaty region, 14 in West Kazakhstan region, 11 in East Kazakhstan region, and 11 in Zhambyl region.

Seven more have beaten the virus in Atyrau region, four in Kyzylorda region, four in Mangistau region, and three in Turkestan region. In total, 960,211 people have recovered from the COVID-19 virus in the country.