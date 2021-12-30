Kazakhstan adds 440 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 440 fresh daily cases of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has seen the highest number of COVID-19 cases – 85. Almaty city is second in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 cases – 62. Karaganda region has reported the third highest number of daily COVID-19 infections - 58.

Pavlodar region has reported 44 daily coronavirus cases, North Kazakhstan region – 41, Akmola region – 34, Kostanay region – 33, Atyrau region – 18, East Kazakhstan region – 14, West Kazakhstan region – 11, Shymkent city – 11, and Almaty region – 10. Six more infections have been logged in Kyzylorda region, six in Turkestan, four in Kyzylorda region, and three in Aktobe region. The country has so far reported 987,386 confirmed cases of COVID-19.