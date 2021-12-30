640 people recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past 24 hrs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 640 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the country over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Karaganda region has seen the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 100. Nur-Sultan city has logged the highest double-digit number of daily recoveries – 90. Pavlodar region is third in terms of the number of daily COVID-19 recovered cases - 77.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 74 COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 61, Kostanay region – 61, Almaty city – 44, East Kazakhstan region – 39, Almaty region – 28, Shymkent city – 18, Zhambyl region – 14, and West Kazakhstan region – 10. Atyrau region has seen seven fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries, Kyzylorda region – seven, Aktobe region – six, Mangistau region – three, and Turkestan region – one.

The country’s total number of COVID-19 recoveries stands at 959,635.