Kazakhstan to vie for top honors at Tour de Ski

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 2021–22 Tour de Ski has started today, December 28, in Lenzerheide, Switzerland. It is the 16th edition of the Tour de Ski and part of the 2021–22 FIS Cross-Country World Cup, Olympic.kz reads.The race will move then to Oberstdorf in Germany to conclude in Italy’s Val di Fiemme.

Vitaly Pukhalo, Eugeni Velichko, Kseniya Shalygina, and Angelina Shuryga will represent there Kazakhstan.