Kazakhstan’s 2 regions in ‘yellow zone’ for coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As of December 26, two areas of Kazakhstan are in the «yellow zone» on the map of the COVID-19 spread, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the spread of COVID-19.According to the State’s map of the COVID-19 spread, Nur-Sultan city and North Kazakhstan region are in the «yellow zone».

Cities of Almaty and Shymkent as well as Akmola, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Karaganda, Kostanay, Mangistau, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions are in the «green zone» for COVID-19.

Notably, the country has added 399 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 633 more people have defeated the disease in the country.