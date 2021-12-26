COVID-19 recoveries up by 633 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 633 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in North Kazakhstan region – 146. Karaganda region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 121. Coming in third is Nur-Sultan city - 118.

78 daily recovered cases have been registered in Almaty city, 48 in Akmola region, 39 in East Kazakhstan region, 21 in Almaty region, 18 in Shymkent city, 10 in Zhambyl region, and 10 in Kyzylorda region. Pavlodar region has recorded eight more COVID-19 recovered cases, Kostanay region – seven, Turkestan region – six, and Atyrau region – three. Since the start of the pandemic 957,267 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.