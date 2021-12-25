Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 588

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 588 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Karaganda region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 115. Kostanay region and Nur-Sultan city have seen the highest double-digit numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 98 and 90, respectively. Almaty city has reported 74 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 58, Pavlodar region – 44, East Kazakhstan region – 31, West Kazakhstan region – 23, Zhambyl region – 18, Atyrau region – 16, and Turkestan region – 12. Five more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region and four in Mangistau region. Since the start of the pandemic 956,634 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.