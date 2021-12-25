Edizioni

Mondo

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 588

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 588 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Karaganda region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 115. Kostanay region and Nur-Sultan city have seen the highest double-digit numbers of daily COVID-19 recovered cases – 98 and 90, respectively. Almaty city has reported 74 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 58, Pavlodar region – 44, East Kazakhstan region – 31, West Kazakhstan region – 23, Zhambyl region – 18, Atyrau region – 16, and Turkestan region – 12. Five more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Kyzylorda region and four in Mangistau region. Since the start of the pandemic 956,634 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

Responsabilità editoriale Kazinform.
Condividi
Contenuto Promozionale

In collaborazione con:

Kazinform

Modifica consenso Cookie