8.44mln people given both shots of COVID-19 vaccines in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 8,447,584 people have been given two shots of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the Telegram channel of the Kazakh Health Ministry.A total of 8,939,377 has so far been given one shot of vaccines against COVID-19 countrywide.

Notably, Kazakhstan has registered 442 cases of and 588 recoveries from the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours.