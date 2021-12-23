588 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 588 more people recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.77 recoveries were reported in Nur-Sultan, 77 in Akmola region, 52 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 29 in East Kazakhstan, 14 in Zhambyl region, 18 in West Kazakhstan, 121 in Karaganda region, 64 in Kostanay region, 8 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 36 in Pavlodar region, 92 in North Kazakhstan, 7 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s total recoveries to 955,360.