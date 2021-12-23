477 new COVID-19 cases in Kazakhstan over past 24 hours

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 477 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.85 new cases were detected in Nur-Sultan, 37 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 43 in Akmola region, 3 in Aktobe region, 16 in Almaty region, 8 in Atyrau region, 27 in East Kazakhstan, 3 in Zhambyl region, 17 in West Kazakhstan, 45 in Karaganda region, 51 in Kostanay region, 3 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 51 in Pavlodar region, 74 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region raising the country’s tally to 984,556.