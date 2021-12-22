NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry updated the vaccination rates, Kazinform reports.As of December 22, some 8,915,421 people were administered the 1st dose of the coronavirus vaccine, while 8,400,554 were fully vaccinated.
As earlier reported, the voluntary coronavirus vaccination in Kazakhstan started on February 1.
Over 8.4 mln fully vaccinated against COVID-19
