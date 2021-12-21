Number of COVID-19 recoveries tops 700 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 765 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries was posted in Kostanay region – 131. Ranked second is Karaganda region with 121 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Pavlodar region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 107. 81 patients made full recoveries in North Kazakhstan region, 77 – in Nur-Sultan city, 65 – in Akmola region, 43 – in West Kazakhstan region, 32 – in Almaty city, 24 – in Zhambyl region, 17 – in East Kazakhstan region, 14 – in Atyrau region, 13 – in Aktobe region, 13 – in Almaty region, 12 – in Kyzylorda region, 12 – in Turkestan region, and 3 – in Mangistau region.

Nationwide, 953,971 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.