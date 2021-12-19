Over 400 recover from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in 24h

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 436 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Karaganda region – 99. Coming in second is the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, with 90 recoveries from the coronavirus infection. Akmola region has the third highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 64. 55 patients made full recoveries in Pavlodar region, 46 – in Amaty city, 28 – in North Kazakhstan region, 24 – in East Kazakhstan region, 12 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Almaty region, 4 – in Atyrau region, 3 – in Kyzylorda region, and 3 – in Turkestan region.

Nationwide, 952,750 people have recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan since the onset of the pandemic.