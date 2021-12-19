How many Kazakhstanis fully vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of December 18, 8,896,942 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 8,359,534 people. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 440 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total caseload to 982,915 since the start of the pandemic. 952,750 Kazakhstanis fully recovered from the novel coronavirus since the onset of the global pandemic.