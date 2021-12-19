COVID-19: 3 regions remains in ‘yellow zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Three regions of Kazakhstan remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.As of December 19, there are no regions in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, while Akmola, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions remain in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The cities of Nur-Sultan, Almaty and Shymkent, Atyrau, Aktobe, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions are in the ‘green zone’.

Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 440 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 982,915. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 952,750 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.