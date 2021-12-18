Over 8,8 mln Kazakhstanis get 1st shot of anti-COVID vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Interdepartmental commission for non-spread of COVID-19 has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the commission, as of December 18, 8,892,680 Kazakhstanis have been immunized with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second shot has been administered to 8,351,485 people. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan recorded 494 new cases of the coronavirus infection, pushing the total caseload to 982,475 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 952,314 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.