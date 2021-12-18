Over 600 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 628 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 952,314 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Karaganda region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 132. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 98 in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan. Coming in third is Kostanay region with 77 COVID-19 recoveries. 61 patients made full recoveries in Akmola region, 52 – in North Kazakhstan region, 44 – in Almaty region, 35 – in Almaty city, 35 – in East Kazakhstan region, 32 – in West Kazakhstan region, 27 – in Pavlodar region, 11 – in Atyrau region, 7 – in Aktobe region, 7 – in Turkestan region, 6 – in Zhambyl region, and 4 – in Kyzylorda region.