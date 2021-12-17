577 more Kazakhstanis beat coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 577 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing COVID-19 spread reads.120 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 24 in Almaty, 9 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 0 in Aktobe region, 25 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 10 in Aktobe region, 50 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 7 in West Kazakhstan, 157 in Karaganda region, 0 in Kostanay region, 2 in Kyzylorda region, 0 in Mangistau region, 68 in Pavlodar region, 41 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 951,686.