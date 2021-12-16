Edizioni

Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 791

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 791 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Kostanay region has reported the biggest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 175. Karaganda and North Kazakhstan regions have each seen 108 daily recovered cases. Nur-Sultan city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 100.
    Pavlodar region has reported 69 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Akmola region – 63, East Kazakhstan region – 49, Almaty city – 32, Almaty region – 28, Zhambyl region – 18, Aktobe region – 16, and West Kazakhstan region – 13. Six more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Atyrau region, five in Kyzylorda region, and one in Turkestan region.
    Since the start of the pandemic 951,109 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.

