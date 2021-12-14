Kazakhstan confirms 397 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 397 more coronavirus cases raising the country’s caseload to 980,372, the Telegram Channel of the Interdepartmental Commission for preventing coronavirus spread reads.53 new cases were reported in Nur-Sultan, 19 in Almaty, 5 in Shymkent, 65 in Akmola region, 6 in Aktobe region, 12 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 12 in East Kazakhstan, 1 in Zhambyl region, 5 in West Kazakhstan, 81 in Karaganda region, 14 in Kostanay region, 1 in Kyzylorda region, 2 in Mangistau region, 57 in Pavlodar region, 57 in North Kazakhstan, 2 in Turkestan region.