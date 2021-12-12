631 more recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hr

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 631 people more beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.163 beat COVID-19 in Nur-Sultan, 50 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 83 in Akmola region, 31 in Almaty region, 3 in Atyrau region, 53 in East Kazakhstan, 7 in Zhambyl region, 20 in West Kazakhstan, 115 in Karaganda region, 5 in Kostanay region, 14 in Kyzylorda region, 3 in Mangistau region, 12 in Pavlodar region, 54 in North Kazakhstan, 3 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 948,214.