1,132 more beat COVID-19 last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the past 24 hours 1,132 people more recovered from coronavirus infection, coronavirus2020.kz reads.193 people recovered Nur-Sultan, 76 in Almaty, 80 in Akmola region, 17 in Aktobe region, 31 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 55 in East Kazakhstan, 11 in Zhambyl region, 76 in West Kazakhstan, 152 in Karaganda region, 161 in Kostanay region, 7 in Kyzylorda region, 5 in Mangistau region, 138 in Pavlodar region, 111 in North Kazakhstan, 14 in Turkestan region raising the country’s recoveries to 947,583.