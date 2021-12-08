Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,244

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,244 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 217. Kostanay region follows with 207 daily recovered cases. Almaty city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 161.

North Kazakhstan region has reported 159 more COVID-19 recovered cases, Karaganda region – 140, and West Kazakhstan region – 109. Over the past day, 62 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Akmola region, 62 in Pavlodar region, 58 in East Kazakhstan region, 17 in Zhambyl region, 14 in Almaty region, and 13 in Mangistau region. Kyzylorda region has reported eight recovered cases of COVID-19, Aktobe region – seven, Shymkent city – five, Atyrau region – four, and Turkestan region – one.

Since the start of the pandemic 944,485 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.