COVID-19 and pneumonia kill 14 more in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The Kazakh Healthcare Ministry issued the daily coronavirus and COVID-19-like pneumonia death figures, Kazinform reports.11 people have died of the coronavirus infection and three have succumbed to COVID-19-like pneumonia i n Kazakhstan over the past day. Notably, the country has added 704 cases of the coronavirus infection in the past 24 hours. 1,244 more people have defeated the disease in the country.