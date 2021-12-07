Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable kicks off in Kazakh capital

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The 4th annual Kazakhstan Global Investment Roundtable kicked off in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.Addressing those gathered Kazakh Deputy PM – Foreign Minister Mukhtar Tileuberdi said that this year marks the 30th anniversary of independence of Kazakhstan. For the past three decades Kazakhstan achieved great economic success. Kazakhstan is the biggest economy in Central Asia with GDP hitting almost USD 170 bln. He added that Kazakhstan has the biggest GDP per capita in the region. The country’s international reserves exceed USD 90 bln that let provide economic stability amid crisis and market volatility. Besides, great attention is paid now to post-pandemic recovery and growth. Kazakhstan demonstrated good progress in this direction.

The FM noted that for the past 9 months the country’s GDP grew by 3.5%, service industry increased by 2.7% during January-September which let us believe that the country’s economy returned to its pre-pandemic growth path.

Tileuberdi also said that the key factor for the country’s economic development is attraction of foreign investments that exceed now USD 376 bln. Large international companies became reliable partners of Kazakhstan contributing heavily to cooperation, Kazakhstan’s socioeconomic development and prosperity.

«Today Kazakhstan marks 30th anniversary of cooperation with global investment community. Kazakhstan positions itself as a reliable investment partner. I believe, today’s roundtable will give another imp