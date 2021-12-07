Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 545 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 545 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 105. Karaganda region is ranked second with 97 daily infections. Pavlodar region is third in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 infections - 74.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Akmola region – 65, North Kazakhstan region – 60, Almaty city – 46, Kostanay region – 30, East Kazakhstan region – 19, and Almaty region – 14. Atyrau region has reported seven fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Zhambyl region – six, Mangistau region – six, West Kazakhstan region – five, Turkestan region – four, Shymkent city – four, Kyzylorda region – two, and Aktobe region – one. The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 976,327.