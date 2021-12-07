COVID-19 recoveries up by 1,165 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,165 people have made full recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past 24 hours, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.The highest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries has been reported in Kostanay region – 211. East Kazakhstan region has added the second highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 201. Coming in third is Karaganda region - 148.

Nur-Sultan city has reported 131 more recoveries and West Kazakhstan region – 101.

85 daily recovered cases have been registered in Pavlodar region, 80 in North Kazakhstan region, 68 in Almaty city, 66 in Akmola region, 19 in Almaty region, 15 in Zhambyl region, 11 in Aktobe region, 11 in Kyzylorda region, and 10 in Turkestan region. Atyrau region has recorded eight more COVID-19 recovered cases.

Since the start of the pandemic 943,241 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.