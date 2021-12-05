Kazakhstan’s COVID-19 recoveries up by 597

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 597 people have beaten the coronavirus infection in the country in the past 24 hours, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Pavlodar region has reported the biggest number of fresh daily COVID-19 recoveries – 129. Karaganda region follows with 123 daily recovered cases. Nur-Sultan city is third in terms of daily COVID-19 recoveries – 121.

Over the past day, 64 more people have made full recoveries from the COVID-19 virus in Almaty city, 40 in Almaty region, 36 in East Kazakhstan region, 14 in Akmola region, 13 in Kostanay region, 12 in Kyzylorda region, 11 in Aktobe region, and 11 in North Kazakhstan region. Zhambyl region has reported nine recovered cases of COVID-19, Turkestan region – eight, Atyrau region – four, and Mangistau region – two. Since the start of the pandemic 941,285 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection countrywide.