Daily COVID-19 case count stands at 695 in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan has reported 695 COVID-19 cases over the past day, Kazinform cites coronavirus2020.kz.Nur-Sultan city has reported the highest triple-digit number of fresh daily COVID-19 cases – 114. Karaganda region is ranked second with 96 daily infections. Kostanay region is third in terms of the highest number of COVID-19 infections - 82.

Double-digit numbers of fresh daily COVID-19 cases have been reported in Pavlodar region – 79, North Kazakhstan region – 75, Almaty city – 74, Akmola region – 64, Almaty region – 22, East Kazakhstan region – 21, and West Kazakhstan region – 21. Aktobe region has reported eight fresh daily COVID-19 cases, Atyrau region – eight, Shymkent city – seven, Zhambyl region – seven, Kyzylorda region – seven, Turkestan region – six, and Mangistau region – four. The country’s total COVID-19 caseload stands at 975,150.