724 new COVID-19 cases, total at 973,769

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours Kazakhstan detected 724 new COVID-19 cases, coronavirus2020.kz reads.127 were reported in Kazakh capital, 53 in Almaty, 15 in Shymkent, 55 in Akmola region, 1 in Aktobe region, 38 in Almaty region, 7 in Atyrau region, 25 in East Kazakhstan, 10 in Zhambyl region, 13 in West Kazakhstan, 125 in Karaganda region, 80 in Kostanay region, 5 in Kyzylorda region, 1 in Mangistau region, 87 in Pavlodar region, 73 in North Kazakhstan, 9 in Turkestan region raising the country’s caseload to 973,769.