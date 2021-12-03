Edizioni

1,231 more beat coronavirus last day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Over the last 24 hours 1,231 people more recovered from COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, coronavirus2020.kz reads.134 people more recovered in Nur-Sultan, 82 in Almaty, 19 in Shymkent, 74 in Akmola region, 32 in Aktobe region, 75 in Almaty region, 5 in Atyrau region, 37 in East Kazakhstan, 17 in Zhambyl region, 144 in West Kazakhstan, 158 in Karaganda region, 132 in Kostanay region, 15 in Kyzylorda region, 148 in Pavlodar region, 126 in North Kazakhstan, 33 in Turkestan region bringing the country’s recoveries to 939,566.

