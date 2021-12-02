How many Kazakhstanis get vaccinated against COVID-19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Kazakhstan has released the updated vaccination figures, Kazinform reports.According to a statement released by the Ministry, as of December 2, 8,748,448 Kazakhstanis have been vaccinated with the first component of anti-COVID vaccine. The second jab has been administered to 8,114,076 people. Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstan added 753 new cases of the coronavirus infection, raising the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to 973,045 since the start of the pandemic. Nationwide, since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 938,335 people fully recovered from the novel coronavirus.