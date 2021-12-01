Over 1,400 beat COVID-19 in Kazakhstan in past day

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – 1,433 people have made recoveries from the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan in the past day, raising the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 937,383 countrywide, Kazinform has learnt from coronavirus2020.kz.Kostanay region posted the highest number of COVID-19 recoveries – 231. COVID-19 recoveries climbed to the second highest number 211 in Pavlodar region. Coming in third is Almaty city with 200 COVID-19 recoveries. Nur-Sultan city, North Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions reported 171, 164 and 154 COVID-19 recoveries, accordingly.

113 patients made full recoveries in West Kazakhstan region, 57 – in Akmola region, 42 – in East Kazakhstan region, 22 – in Shymkent city, 17 – in Almaty region, 17 – in Turkestan region, 10 – in Aktobe region, 10 – in Zhambyl region, 8 – in Kyzylorda region, and 6 – in Atyrau region.