COVID-19: One region remains in high-risk ‘red zone’ in Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – One region of Kazakhstan remains in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in a three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection, Kazinform reports.As of November 29, North Kazakhstan regions stays in the ‘red’ zone, the highest in the three-tier system used in Kazakhstan in terms of spread of the coronavirus infection The Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Akmola, Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Kostanay regions are in the ‘yellow zone’, the second highest in the three-tier system used in the country. The cities of Shymkent city and Almaty, as well as Aktobe, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions remain in the ‘green zone’. Earlier it was reported that in the past 24 hours Kazakhstan added 795 new cases of the coronavirus infection. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country now stands at 970,887. Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic 934,813 people recovered from the novel coronavirus in Kazakhstan.